12 Hidden iOS 18.2 Features You'll Want To Start Using On Your iPhone

Image Playground might produce questionable results, but Genmoji turned out to be more or less alright. Though it has some pretty severe limitations on what sort of image it can output, the results definitely pull off that emoji feel. Genmoji lets you emoji-fy friends and family in your contact list and use the output as tapback reactions later on. That's all within the confines of iMessage, so what about outside the app? Fortunately, it works — just not as actual emoji, of course.

You can access Genmoji systemwide by going to the emoji keyboard and selecting the emoji plus icon on the top right. It seems to work in a wide variety of apps, based on personal experience, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Discord. In the case of WhatsApp, it inserts your Genmoji as a sticker. Any emoji you create and use gets saved to your sticker roll, same as if you had made them in iMessage.

It will be up to developers whether other features work, like using Genmoji for message reactions. However, as is, it works remarkably well despite how rocky Apple Intelligence has been. Keep in mind that Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji (and others we'll mention later like Image Wand and ChatGPT via Siri) require an iPhone 15 Pro or above.

