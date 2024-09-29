Does The Apple Pencil Work On iPhone? Here's Which Devices Are Compatible

As the most dominant tablet lineup on the market, the Apple iPad takes advantage of a robust variety of accessories. Chief among them is the Apple Pencil, a stylus that enables deeper and more precise interactions with iPads. Over the years, however, buying an Apple Pencil has become a bit of a headache.

Advertisement

As of this writing, there are now four different versions of the Apple Pencil, each compatible with a different list of devices. The current Apple Pencil lineup includes the original Apple Pencil 1st generation, the Apple Pencil with USB-C, the Apple Pencil 2nd generation, and the Apple Pencil Pro. None of them work with every iPad model; some only work with a few. For example, you might think the new Apple Pencil Pro would work with every iPad Pro, but it's only compatible with the newest M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air models.

Confused yet? Before we break down which Apple Pencil works with which device, let's answer the most burning question up top: You cannot use an Apple Pencil with anything other than an iPad. That means no iPhone or Mac compatibility. That's unfortunate for those looking for an input method other than their fingers, especially considering the nearly universal compatibility competitors like Samsung have mustered for styli in their lineups.

Advertisement

The news isn't as bad for iPad owners, though. Nearly every tablet Apple sells is compatible with an Apple pencil. The trick is figuring out which one works with your particular iPad model, which practically requires a spreadsheet. So, in order to clarify the situation, let's dive into which devices are compatible with which Apple Pencil.