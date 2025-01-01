What Does The P0014 Code Mean, And Can You Fix It Yourself?

Modern cars have various dashboard warning lights designed to alert you if something's wrong with your vehicle and help diagnose automotive problems. One of the most infamous automotive warning lights is the check engine light (CEL), which can appear if the onboard diagnostic (OBD) system detects a malfunction or error. The OBD system works with the car's computer and a vast network of electronic sensors to monitor the vehicle's performance. If it detects a problem, it can trigger a diagnostic trouble code (DTC), which you can then read and diagnose using an OBDII scan tool.

Advertisement

One common DTC that you may encounter if you drive a modern vehicle with variable valve timing (VVT) is P0014. Depending on your scan tool, the code may appear along with the words "Camshaft Position B Timing Over-Advanced or System Performance Bank 1." It means that there's a problem with the exhaust camshaft timing in Bank 1, which, in V-style engines, refers to the side of the engine that houses cylinder number 1 — if you have a four-cylinder DOHC engine, the P0014 code refers to the exhaust camshaft. When we say that something is wrong with the camshaft timing, it means that the camshaft is opening and closing valves (in this case, exhaust valves) at an irregular or incorrect speed. In engines with VVT, that speed can change based on driving conditions, and the P0014 code can appear if the camshaft's actual speed and computer-projected speed don't match up.

Advertisement

It's pretty complex, and the camshaft timing can be off for various reasons. Fortunately, as a former professional mechanic, I can break it down for you. We'll cover the most common causes of a P0014 code, the potential fixes, and whether it's something you can repair yourself.