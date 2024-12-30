3 Ways Weather Can Affect Your Engine

It's easy to assume that engine problems are just a matter of old parts or overdue maintenance, but the weather around you can have a real impact on how your car runs. Admittedly, no one looks forward to their car engine failing. It's frustrating, inconvenient, and often expensive to fix. That's why most people try to form good car maintenance habits to keep their engines and, well, their entire car, in fact, running in top shape. It's a smart move and one every driver should adopt.

However, rapid changes in temperature can put some serious stress on the engine components. For instance, when it's really hot outside, your engine has to work double time to stay cool. When it's freezing cold, the temperatures can thicken engine oil, making it harder for the engine to turn over and get started. Add in moisture from rain or snow, and you've got conditions that encourage parts to corrode quickly.

Little by little, as your engine is forced to work harder, there's a higher rate of wear and tear. You might not notice immediately, but over time, these can turn into bigger problems, costing you money in repairs and downtime. So, beyond regular engine maintenance practices, remember to factor in the weather and how it might be affecting your engine. With a bit of foresight, you can stay ahead of problems and keep your car running smoothly.

