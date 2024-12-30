3 Ways Weather Can Affect Your Engine
It's easy to assume that engine problems are just a matter of old parts or overdue maintenance, but the weather around you can have a real impact on how your car runs. Admittedly, no one looks forward to their car engine failing. It's frustrating, inconvenient, and often expensive to fix. That's why most people try to form good car maintenance habits to keep their engines and, well, their entire car, in fact, running in top shape. It's a smart move and one every driver should adopt.
However, rapid changes in temperature can put some serious stress on the engine components. For instance, when it's really hot outside, your engine has to work double time to stay cool. When it's freezing cold, the temperatures can thicken engine oil, making it harder for the engine to turn over and get started. Add in moisture from rain or snow, and you've got conditions that encourage parts to corrode quickly.
Little by little, as your engine is forced to work harder, there's a higher rate of wear and tear. You might not notice immediately, but over time, these can turn into bigger problems, costing you money in repairs and downtime. So, beyond regular engine maintenance practices, remember to factor in the weather and how it might be affecting your engine. With a bit of foresight, you can stay ahead of problems and keep your car running smoothly.
Extreme heat can stress your engine
When temperatures rise, your engine is forced to work harder than usual, which increases the risk of the engine overheating. That's because an internal combustion engine generates power by burning fuel, and that requires the right balance of oxygen to function efficiently. However, high humidity and scorching heat disrupt this balance, making it harder for your engine to perform at its best. Additionally, as extreme heat pushes engine temperatures really high, this intense heat strains critical components. It pretty much forces the cooling system and radiator to work overtime to prevent overheating, and over time, this constant effort wears these parts down faster than usual.
Heat also breaks down engine oil, which is why you should make sure you're using the right oil for your car. Generally, when the temperature exceeds 275 degrees Fahrenheit, the engine oil will begin to change. As the oil breaks down, it stops lubricating properly, which leads to more friction, faster wear, and a higher chance of serious engine damage. What's more, extreme heat causes metal parts in the engine to expand. Even the slightest material change in terms of shape and size can accelerate wear and tear, making the engine less reliable over time.
Together, these effects cause your engine to age faster than normal. Plus, an overly stressed engine is a fuel-guzzling one. It's why you may have noticed your fuel dropping a lot faster. When your engine has to work extra hard in the heat, it'll certainly need more fuel to keep up, ultimately affecting your car's fuel economy in summer.
Cold weather makes your engine slow
Just like extreme heat, bitter cold can take a toll on your engine. Freezing temperatures slow down the chemical reactions that your engine relies on to generate power. Interestingly, this is where we see one of the biggest similarities between internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs don't have traditional engines, their batteries are just as sharply affected by the cold. The cold significantly reduces the miles they can travel and causes range anxiety for many EV owners.
For ICE vehicles, the slower chemical reactions in freezing weather make it harder for the battery to deliver enough energy to start the engine. That's why you might occasionally experience a frustrating cold start where you have to turn the key several times before the engine finally comes on. Freezing temperatures thicken engine oil, making it harder to flow. This forces the engine to work harder and wear out faster. Additionally, low temperatures make it harder for fuel to vaporize properly. Without the right fuel-to-air mix, your engine struggles to burn fuel efficiently.
Over time, this leads to carbon deposits building up inside the engine. That's when you'll notice your car taking a little longer to accelerate or idling rather roughly. Ultimately, it might end in your engine knocking. What's more, extremely low temperatures can freeze the engine coolant, putting the radiator and water pump at serious risk of damage.
Humidity and moisture can kill your engine
In a very humid environment, moisture can creep into places it shouldn't, causing short circuits and sensor issues. It also speeds up metal corrosion and shortens the lifespan of the engine. That's why you should think twice before driving on a flooded road. Shallow water might not harm your car, but if it is deep enough to reach the air intake while the engine is running, it can enter the engine and cylinders, leading to a condition called hydrolock. A hydrolocked engine can't function properly. If the water isn't cleared out in time, you'll hear a loud bang as the engine seizes, and to get it to work again will cost you in repairs. In most cases, you'll have to replace the engine completely.
Even when water doesn't reach the air intake, consistently driving through puddles or a flooded road can still be a problem for your car's engine. Road salt mixed with water creates a breeding ground for rust, especially around the engine and undercarriage. Rust doesn't just make these areas look ugly; it renders them less efficient over time. Additionally, if water gets into the engine oil, it turns into a harmful sludge that can't properly protect engine parts. This sludge only increases friction, promotes faster wear on metal parts like the crankshafts and valves, and leads to expensive repairs down the line.
If you've made some after-market modifications, particularly to the cold air intake, your car becomes more vulnerable to water. Water could easily sneak in while you're washing or even when it's raining. That's why you should clean the engine bay the right way. Park in the garage or under a shade. On the subject of mods, think hard about how they could affect your car's performance before you get them.
What can you do?
You cannot change the weather, but you can adopt some practical maintenance tips to help your car thrive in extreme weather conditions. Start by using seasonal-specific products for your car, like winter-grade oil. Just as winter-grade tires are designed to give you better traction when it's snowing, winter-grade oil is designed to have lower viscosity and work more efficiently with your engine in particularly cold temperatures.
Speaking of the cold, heated parking garages are great for keeping your car's engine warm and ready to go even on a bitter, cold winter morning. If that's something you don't have access to, try a relatively cheaper alternative, like a block heater, to keep your engine warm. Additionally, form a habit of checking your battery regularly, especially during the colder months.
You should also routinely monitor your engine's temperature gauge. Learn what's normal for your car and pay attention to any changes. If your engine begins to run hotter than usual, you should be worried because it could be a potential fire hazard. Pay close attention to the cooling system, too. Fresh coolant plays a key role in regulating your engine's temperature, so make sure you flush and refill it on time. While you're at it, consider using coolant additives. That's one of the effective ways to keep the engine cool in extreme heat.
Furthermore, use seasonal changes as a reminder to run diagnostic tests. Make sure nothing is broken, warped, or leaking. When you catch a problem early and address it on time, you'll save yourself from expensive repairs. This routine care also helps your car recover from extreme weather conditions and prepares it for the next season. Ultimately, you just have to be proactive with maintenance. That's how you keep your car running smoothly.