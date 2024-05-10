4 Signs That Your Engine Coolant Temperature Sensor Is Bad (And The Cost To Fix It)

Virtually every modern car on the road is equipped with bells, whistles, and sensors designed to let you know when even the slightest thing is wrong with your vehicle. While any driver can appreciate a good, old-fashioned heads up regarding potential issues with their automobile, such sensors can be problematic when they malfunction, and that's particularly true of a vehicle's engine coolant temperature sensor.

Also referred to as an ECT sensor, a coolant temperature sensor is one of a vehicle's more vital safeguards against overheating as it directly gauges the temp of an automobile's coolant. For those not in the know, engine coolant's primary function is to prevent your engine from overheating. If the coolant is too hot, your engine is far more vulnerable to a catastrophic failure. Just as important, ECT sensors can also be used by the engine control module to gauge a vehicle's performance and initiate the use of cooling fans as needed.

Ensuring your coolant temperature sensor is functional feels like a no-brainer. Here are a few tell-tale signs that your ECT sensor might be bad.