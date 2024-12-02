12 Of The Most Important Moments In Microsoft's History

When you think of Microsoft, the first thing that springs to mind might be the desktop PC, which is essentially synonymous with Microsoft's Windows operating system. Maybe you picture the Microsoft logo, which is instantly recognizable to many, and you can find it everywhere. Or maybe you think of super-famous co-founder Bill Gates and his billions... and his lesser-famous co-founder, the late Paul Allen.

Microsoft has released some groundbreaking products, and its OS continues to dominate the PC market, with macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, and other operating systems trailing far behind. However, the company has had just as many flops over the years, though some served as turning points on the path toward bigger and better things.

Not every product or launch has been successful, but many important moments have marked the brand's timeline, from its first debut in 1975 to its biggest launches since then. Various acquisitions have also changed the tech landscape, at Microsoft and beyond. And while there is a shady side to Microsoft, there is a lot to celebrate, especially as the brand continues to be hugely successful. Here are some of the most important moments throughout Microsoft's history.

