Tech Of The Past: What Was Microsoft's First Search Engine Before Bing?

Microsoft has been around in the tech world for a long time. Some of their projects, like Windows and Xbox, have been massive hits, while others, like Zune and Windows Phone, never really got their legs under them. Then there's Bing, which feels like it should fall into the latter category, but it's still around today, even getting regular updates in the form of a new GPT-4 powered deep search feature and a Bing chat AI. Needless to say, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Bing. In fact, despite being one of the earliest companies to enter, Microsoft took a long time to find a solid foothold in the search engine market.

It all started back in 1998, when Microsoft introduced the world to MSN Search. Interestingly enough, the search engine debuted around the same time as Google, but we all know how that ended. Even today, it's hard to find any remnants of the original MSN Search, which likely goes hand-in-hand with the search engine's performance on the early internet. Then, in 2004, Microsoft gave its baby a facelift, revamping MSN Search with a new, minimalistic design, fewer ads, and an algorithm-based search engine. However, it still relied on Inktomi, a web-search technology company owned by Yahoo at the time, for the actual search-engine technology and results. It wouldn't be until Microsoft got out from under one of their biggest competitors that MSN Search would evolve.