10 Apps, Services, And Tech Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Microsoft

Microsoft has come a long way since its days as a small computer software manufacturer. Granted, Microsoft didn't start selling its most popular product, Windows, until 1985, and the operating system didn't truly catch on until the arrival of Windows 95, but these successes allowed the company to improve its products and venture into new industries. One of the main ways that Microsoft has found entrance into these new opportunities is by buying other companies.

Advertisement

Today, Microsoft is a powerhouse with its fingers in virtually every corner of the tech market. Microsoft Windows and its myriad of editions are some of the most commonly used computer operating systems across the globe, and Microsoft also owns a significant share of the video game market in the United States and Europe thanks to its line of Xbox consoles. Many features in recent Windows versions and updates were built by companies Microsoft owns, and some of the best Xbox games were developed by studios that worked directly under Microsoft.

However, those subsidiaries are generally well-known. After all, there isn't a gamer out there who doesn't know that Microsoft owns Bethesda ZeniMax, and Visio is a household name because so many businesses rely on its flowchart software. However, some companies fly Microsoft's banner without people knowing it. Maybe these organizations aren't as well known, or perhaps they went about business as usual after the acquisition, so nobody realized the organization is part of the Microsoft family. Here are 10 tech brands and their respective apps and services that you probably never knew were owned by Microsoft.

Advertisement