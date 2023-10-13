Microsoft Closes Activision Blizzard Acquisition Following UK Approval

Microsoft's longstanding bid to acquire Activision Blizzard King is finally culminating. The announcement comes after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave a final nod earlier this morning to acquire the gaming studio behind prominent titles, including "Call of Duty," "Guitar Hero," and "World of Warcraft," as well as mobile games such as "Candy Crush Saga."

Phil Spenser, CEO of Microsoft's Xbox Gaming division, announced the acquisition. "As one team, we'll learn, innovate, and continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people. We'll do this in a culture that strives to empower everyone to do their best work, where all people are welcome, and is centered on our ongoing commitment of Gaming for Everyone," Spenser wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft will now bring key titles under the Activision, Blizzard, and King distributorship to the Xbox Game Pass. However, 2023 titles, especially "Diablo 4" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3," will not be added to the Game Pass immediately, as Activision clarified earlier this week.