Ubisoft Lands Streaming Rights To Activision Blizzard Games As Microsoft Tries To Woo UK Regulators

Microsoft is inching closer to finalizing its longstanding bid to acquire Activision Blizzard. The $69 billion proposal has already received a green light from regulators across the globe, and recently moved past regulatory concerns in the U.S. following a contentious lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission.

While the deal still stands unapproved in the U.K., Microsoft is pulling all strings possible to convince regulators in the region. Its latest endeavor is to convince the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) by announcing its plans to lease Activision's cloud gaming rights to another gaming studio — Ubisoft.

Microsoft has announced a restructuring of the proposed acquisition, claiming this results in a "narrower set of rights." This restructuring, Microsoft's president and vice chairman Brad Smith writes on the Microsoft blog, will prevent it from releasing Activision Blizzard-made titles exclusively on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

Granted approval, the reshuffling will confer Ubisoft with exclusive rights to license existing games by Activision — and those released over the next 15 years — to other cloud gaming service providers, which will be liable to pay Ubisoft instead of Microsoft.

Ubisoft has also announced that Activision's games will be available alongside its own titles via Ubisoft+ subscription across platforms including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Amazon Luna. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently supported the Microsoft-Activision deal in an investor briefing, lauding it as a "fantastic opportunity" for Activision and the mobile gaming industry.