EU Approves Microsoft's Activision Acquisition, But Big Questions Still Remain

Microsoft's blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard has cleared its biggest regulatory hurdle yet in the European bloc. The European Commission has approved the merger proposal worth $68.7 billion, noting that even if Microsoft decides to limit all Activision Blizzard titles in the future to the Xbox platform, it "would not significantly harm competition in the consoles market."

It also notes that the deal represents a "significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation." In its official press release, the agency says it conducted an in-depth investigation into the competition concerns raised by regulators as well as rivals like Sony and has come to the conclusion that the acquisition terms "fully address" all the concerns and fair market criteria.

To recall, Sony contested the deal on the grounds that Microsoft's ownership of Activision Blizzard properties would eventually allow it to become the gatekeeper of cash-cow gaming franchises like Call of Duty. Microsoft, on the other hand, tried to assuage those concerns by extending a 10-year Call of Duty deal to keep it on the PlayStation platform, while Nintendo went ahead and signed one such contract with Microsoft. The European Commission's statement notes that even if Call of Duty is limited to Microsoft platforms, the Japanese gaming giant still commands a reach and a catalog that is vast enough to retain its competitive edge. But trouble's not over at home, as the US FTC is investigating the deal, too.