US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger

The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.

Microsoft's acquisition sent ripples across the gaming industry because the maker of Xbox would have control over wildly popular properties like "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," "Overwatch," and "Diablo." The key concern was that Microsoft would eventually lock them into its own ecosystem with the Xbox console, the PC universe courtesy of its Windows OS, a subscription service covering both consoles and PC, and a cloud-based game streaming service that even covers smartphones.

This isn't the first time that a Microsoft gaming move has raised eyebrows. When Microsoft acquired Bethesda with its ZeniMax Media purchase, numerous rivals as well as regulators raised concerns that Microsoft was unfairly killing the competition with its deep pockets to enrich its own ecosystem. Microsoft eventually turned "Starfield" into an Xbox exclusive, and there are similar plans reportedly in place for the next "Elder Scrolls" game, as well. The likes of Sony — and antitrust agencies in the U.S. and Europe — aren't really a fan of these events.