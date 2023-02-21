Microsoft Signs 10-Year Call Of Duty Deal With Nintendo Amid Activision Buyout Pushback

Microsoft announced on February 21 that it has finalized a 10-year deal to bring "Call of Duty" titles to Nintendo gaming platforms day-and-date with Xbox and PlayStation systems. This is a major win for Nintendo console owners who've wanted to get in on the first-person shooter. The last "Call of Duty" title to show up on a Nintendo system was "Call of Duty: Ghosts" in 2013, but has been exclusive to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms since.

Activision has been expanding the reach of "Call of Duty" a lot already, to be sure. In 2019, Activision released a mobile version of the game on smartphones, titled "Call of Duty: Mobile." Bringing gamers across the board more "Call of Duty" content is ultimately good for the fans and the publisher, especially with an annual release schedule mostly ensuring many future titles in the works.

For years, players have seen annual releases for the shooter franchise, but the formula has been shifted slightly in 2023, with a "Modern Warfare II" expansion or "premium" re-release set to drop in 2023 — before a return to the next "Black Ops" release from Treyarch in 2024.