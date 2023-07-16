Microsoft And Sony Sign Deal To Keep Call Of Duty On PlayStation For 10 Years

The white-hot tussle between Microsoft's Xbox division and Sony's PlayStation arm over the future of "Call of Duty" is finally over. Microsoft's gaming division chief Phil Spencer announced on Twitter that both parties have "signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation." The two gaming giants have been locked in a war of words — both publicly and in court — ever since Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in 2022. The acquisition means Microsoft will get its hands on wild popular and valuable gaming franchises like "Diablo," "Overwatch," and "Warcraft," among others.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

Sony, however, objected vehemently to the acquisition with one particular Activision property in mind: "Call of Duty." The company argued that the deal gives Microsoft an unfair edge in the gaming market as it could lock these money-printing franchises to its own platform down the road. Sony used the same argument with competition watchdogs and regulators, asking for the acquisition to be blocked. To allay the regulatory concerns, Microsoft cut deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, promising to keep "Call of Duty" on their platforms for at least the next 10 years.

Neither Spencer nor Smith revealed the deal's duration in their respective tweets. However, the head of global communications at Xbox, Kari Perez, confirmed to The Verge that the "Call of Duty" deal spans 10 years, the same as Microsoft's commitment to Nintendo and Nvidia. However, it isn't clear if Microsoft offered any special provisions to Sony given the bitter history.