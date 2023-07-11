Microsoft Gets Green Light To Buy Activision Blizzard In FTC Case

Today it was announced that Microsoft has obtained approval to buy Activision Blizzard. Earlier, the Federal Trade Commission filed an injunction to block the deal, but that request was just shot down in court by Federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. Earlier this month, the FTC moved to block the $68.7 billion deal over possible antitrust violations and concerns that Microsoft's acquisition of the "Call of Duty" and "Diablo" franchise publisher may lead to a less competitive marketplace.

Now, with the federal government roadblock out of the way, Microsoft is free to close the multi-billion dollar deal how it sees fit, as least as far as U.S. regulators are concerned. The original deadline of July 18th now seems like a distinct possibility if there are no other legal or logistical roadblocks for Microsoft. It's one of the largest deals in gaming history and could potentially have huge ramifications for the average gamer's choice of console and game, now that Microsoft now owns a large chunk of the ecosystem.

Our statement on today's decision: pic.twitter.com/jRDD8PhBeT — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) July 11, 2023

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details...