FTC Reportedly Plans To File An Injunction To Block Microsoft Activision Merger

Microsoft was in talks to merge with "Call of Duty" publisher Activision-Blizzard in a $68.7 billion move to become the alpha and omega of gaming. The federal government of both the United States and courts in the United Kingdom challenged the legality of the acquisition essentially from the star. Originally, according to CNBC, the purchase was supposed to be completed on July 18th.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission, the arm of federal law enforcement that would have jurisdiction over such a huge purchase, is going to file an injunction to stop the purchase from going forward. Prior to any money changing hands or any deals reaching the front desk of any gaming executives, the merger must now pass federal muster.

The federal government, Microsoft, and Activision Blizzard now have to ensure all of each respective company's i's are dotted and t's are crossed in a way that wouldn't violate antitrust laws, or interfere with the rights of customers.