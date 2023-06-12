FTC Officially Moves To Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition

The United States Federal Trade Commission (U.S. FTC) has asked a court to block the proposed $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft. In its court filing, the regulator has requested "a temporary restraining order" and a preliminary injunction to block the merger. The key concern is that Microsoft could skew the distribution of Activision Blizzard games in its own favor by withholding it from other platforms, or selectively degrading the experience.

In its complaint, the FTC claims that the merger is "reasonably likely to substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly in multiple markets because it will create a combined firm with the ability and increased incentive to use its control of Activision tiles to disadvantage Microsoft's competitors."

The filing mentions titles like "Call of Duty," "Diablo," and "Overwatch" as top-tier gaming franchises that Microsoft could potentially leverage to tilt the competition in its favor. As a precedent, the court cites Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, and how despite regulatory assurance, Microsoft locked AAA titles like "Redfall," "Starfield," and the upcoming "Elder Scrolls" game to its own gaming platforms. The FTC originally moved forward with an inquiry into the acquisition bid back in December 2022, noting that the mega-merger could hamper rivals' access to popular content, disrupt the high-performance console market, and shift the subscription service landscape, as well.