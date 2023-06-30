Microsoft May Have Just Given Us A Rare Glimpse At Xbox Series X|S Sales Numbers

After not sharing official sales figures for its gaming consoles for nearly a decade, Microsoft may have inadvertently revealed sales figures for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One series. At Brazil's largest gaming event, Microsoft confirmed the sale of more than 21 million Xbox Series X|S consoles since their launch in November 2020.

These figures were announced during the ID@Xbox keynote, part of BIG Festival 2023, which is underway and aligns with analysts' predictions in recent months. These figures were first shared by Twitter user @Welfare_JBP who credits another user, @LucasTaves, for these findings. Along with the sales figures for the Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft also revealed that more than 79 million units of the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S have been sold to date, suggesting the previous series has roughly 58 million sold units under its name.

Xbox Series X|S console sales are at 21M+ according to Microsoft at BIG Festival in Brazil. Credit to @LucasTaves for this information. This is all part of an ID@Xbox presentation pic.twitter.com/cOYtQSfwxN — John Welfare (@Welfare_JBP) June 29, 2023

Being transparent about the Xbox sales figures is not common for Microsoft, which stopped sharing sales figures for its Xbox gaming consoles in 2015 — coincidentally after being eclipsed by Sony's PlayStation 4 by a wide margin. Since then, the company has insisted sales figures do not represent success accurately and has relied on another metric — engagement — to portray the impact of its gaming consoles.