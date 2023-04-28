PS5 Sales Approach 40 Million After Stronger-Than-Expected 2022

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in November 2020. But in the following months, many enthusiasts struggled to buy the latest gaming console. Fueled by the global semiconductor shortage and COVID-19 restrictions — and further worsened by scalpers hoarding the consoles — its scarcity has only helped increase the demand for the PS5. The most evident beneficiary of this shortage seems to be Sony, which posted record profits in the financial year 2022-23, driven by higher-than-expected sales of the PlayStation 5.

Sony recently made its earnings for the financial year ending in March 2023 public and revealed it managed to sell 19.1 million units during these twelve months, higher than its projections of selling 18 million units. To date, Sony has sold 38.4 million PS5 consoles.

Based on the earnings note, Sony made a total revenue of 11.54 trillion Japanese yen (approximately $84 billion) in the financial year ending March 2023. Of this, 3.64 trillion yen (~$26 billion), or about 31%, was posted by its Gaming and Network Services division, making it the biggest income source for the company during the year.