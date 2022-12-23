Microsoft Rebuttal Fires Back At FTC's Activision Deal Lawsuit

Back in January of 2022, Microsoft confirmed rumors that had been floating around. It was acquiring Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, furthering its quest to swallow up as many gaming studios as possible to expand its offerings for Xbox and PC. Previous notable Microsoft Acquisitions include Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of "Outer Worlds" and "Grounded," and Compulsion Games, which brought us "We Happy Few."

Microsoft's latest conquest — Activision Blizzard — is arguably one of its most important. With 9,800 employees as of 2020, according to Macrotrends, and more than a few major gaming properties, including "Crash Bandicoot," "Call of Duty," the "Diablo" franchise, "Spyro," and "Overwatch," as well as the mobile portfolio from King, the maker of Candy Crush, under its purview. Adding Activision Blizzard to its ranks would give Microsoft some serious clout when it comes to game development.

While the news of the acquisition was met by some positive reactions — mostly by PC gamers hopeful to get better console ports and more PC diversity and by those who hope the acquisition will reshuffle management and start to correct recent scandals that Activision Blizzard has been involved in — there have been concerns of monopolistic intentions, both from gamers and regulators. On December 8, 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a lawsuit to stop the acquisition due to concerns that Microsoft would try to suppress competition in the industry.