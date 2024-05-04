What Does Microsoft Defender Do & How Much Does It Cost?
Microsoft Defender is the anti-virus software included with a subscription to Microsoft 365 and available on various operating systems. Don't confuse it with Windows Defender, the security system previously tasked with protecting only Windows, which is now called Microsoft Security. Microsoft decided to branch out and create a cybersecurity service for more than those using Windows. You can install Microsoft Defender on Android devices and MacOS. In fact, it's the anti-virus software many Apple users didn't know they needed.
In addition to checking for viruses, Microsoft Defender will scan downloaded files and apps for malicious software. Furthermore, its efforts extend beyond files on your computer, as it analyses links on the internet to ensure they're safe to click and scans the dark web for instances where personally identifiable information (PII) may be compromised. Microsoft Defender will automatically send an alert if it detects that personal data has been stolen, and it will also provide tips on how to resolve the issue.
This identity theft monitoring feature is one of Microsoft Defender's most useful, as in the digital age, roughly 22% of people will experience identity theft in their lives. However, this is currently only available to customers in the United States. Similarly, another helpful tool to protect the credit and finances of U.S. consumers is the monthly credit score provided by Experian. There is also a number available to call for 24/7 assistance from a human.
Microsoft Defender's costs
Since Microsoft Defender is a part of Microsoft 365, it's included in the price of both the individual and family plans. It only costs $6.99 for an individual subscription, which can be installed on up to five devices. If you want it for the whole family, with up to six people for five devices each, it will run you $9.99 a month. Even if you want to install Microsoft Defender on your Android devices, the price remains the same. Both plans are fairly identical, with only one difference.
The obvious difference is the number of people covered by each plan. The family plan will protect more individuals, while the individual plan is only for a single person. Otherwise, both plans provide security against viruses, phishing, and identity theft monitoring.
There is the matter of storage on Microsoft's OneDrive, which is only 1TB for the individual plan and 6TB for the family plan. However, the family plan still only allows each person on it to have 1TB of storage, so you're not getting more per person. Once you add all the devices you need to the plan, you can check their security from the Microsoft Defender dashboard. More enhanced cyber threat detection subscriptions are available with Microsoft Defender's small business and enterprise solutions.