What Does Microsoft Defender Do & How Much Does It Cost?

Microsoft Defender is the anti-virus software included with a subscription to Microsoft 365 and available on various operating systems. Don't confuse it with Windows Defender, the security system previously tasked with protecting only Windows, which is now called Microsoft Security. Microsoft decided to branch out and create a cybersecurity service for more than those using Windows. You can install Microsoft Defender on Android devices and MacOS. In fact, it's the anti-virus software many Apple users didn't know they needed.

In addition to checking for viruses, Microsoft Defender will scan downloaded files and apps for malicious software. Furthermore, its efforts extend beyond files on your computer, as it analyses links on the internet to ensure they're safe to click and scans the dark web for instances where personally identifiable information (PII) may be compromised. Microsoft Defender will automatically send an alert if it detects that personal data has been stolen, and it will also provide tips on how to resolve the issue.

This identity theft monitoring feature is one of Microsoft Defender's most useful, as in the digital age, roughly 22% of people will experience identity theft in their lives. However, this is currently only available to customers in the United States. Similarly, another helpful tool to protect the credit and finances of U.S. consumers is the monthly credit score provided by Experian. There is also a number available to call for 24/7 assistance from a human.