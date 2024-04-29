How To Install Microsoft Defender On Android

As hackers and scammers continue to plague the online safety of computer users across the globe with phishing schemes and computer-crashing viruses, it's arguably never been more important to have some security software protecting your devices. Likewise, there have never been more antivirus options available to help users protect all the precious PII (Personally Identifiable Information) they have floating around the web.

With virtually every tech outfit in the game boasting its security measures and packages, it can be daunting to sift through all the antivirus software available. But those using devices equipped with an Android Operating System might want to consider downloading Microsoft's Defender antivirus app, which aims to protect you in your online dealings by continually running in the background to scan your devices for potential security breaches.

The app is designed to protect your devices from dangerous malware attacks, popping alerts whenever security risks are detected, which should please even the most security-conscious Android users. The software even offers users ways to connect directly with identity theft experts should their data become compromised. All in all, Defender appears to be an easy-to-use antivirus software for Android that's been well enough reviewed by professionals and consumers alike, even as some have taken the software to task for being less than user-friendly, glitchy, and a battery drain. Still, if you're an Android user who wants to give Microsoft Defender a test run, it's easy enough to install. Here's how.