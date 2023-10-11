Why The Launch Of Windows 95 Was Such A Huge Deal

There was a lot of investment in Windows 95 marketing, and though many of the campaigns are joked about today, during the '90s, the ads were very effective. According to the Washington Post, in 1995, sales and marketing expenses for Microsoft rose year-over-year from $395 million to $621 million, with much of the money attributed to the marketing of Windows 95. If adjusted for inflation, this would be over a billion dollars today.

Ad campaigns with well-known celebrities like the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry, as well as innumerable commercials on television, ensured that even if Americans didn't know what a PC or Windows was, they knew it existed, and it was something to be excited about. Just a few years earlier, computers were viewed as a high-barrier-to-entry activity that only researchers and engineers used. The marketing for Windows 95 made it seem like anyone could use it — and that was exactly what Microsoft had in mind.

What little of the operating system's features they did show in advertising were focused on the brand-new Start button used for Windows 95, something that would unironically become a lynchpin in the platform's success. Ultimately, the advertising and marketing campaigns would prove successful, and Windows 95 would go on to sell over 40 million copies within its first year.