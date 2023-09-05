Whatever Happened To AOL?

American Online, or AOL, is perhaps one of the most iconic brands of the early internet. AOL was originally established in 1983 and would go on to become a household name. It's no surprise, then, that some would wonder where the company went, considering how well-known it was during the '90s and early 2000s.

Perhaps most remembered for the CDs and floppy disks the company would send in the mail, AOL provided dial-up internet to households by building one of the first widely used user interfaces for the internet ever. Its initial goal was to make the internet easier to use, which helped open it up to a much larger consumer base. In this goal, they were highly successful. In fact, at its peak AOL provided internet to 34 million people worldwide.

Ultimately, the story of AOL as a company is one of an organization that perhaps grew too fast and could not adapt to consumer needs quickly enough to remain a top contender in the industry. While most have fond memories of its instant messaging and e-mail systems, others may wonder whatever happened to AOL.