Why Did Microsoft Discontinue Cortana?

Digital assistants were once something of a novelty, but they have long since become commonplace. We have them in our phones, tablets, smart homes, and cars, and can even interface with them via smart appliances like televisions. Some of these interfaces, like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant have only grown more advanced as the scope of their utility has expanded, but there have also been a few casualties along the way.

Advertisement

Microsoft developed Cortana, named after a character from the "Halo" games, back in 2014 and there was a time when the company was pushing hard to get PC users everywhere to start using it. The digital assistant was integrated into the Windows operating system, making it impossible to avoid and encouraging consumers to interface with it.

This didn't last, however. Microsoft retired the standalone app in 2023, and it has since gotten rid of the assistant's integration in Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365. You might be wondering what made Microsoft decide to drop Cortana, and what plans the company might have for the future. It seems there have been several factors involved, including stiff competition from other digital assistants and the rising trend of AI-powered software.

Advertisement