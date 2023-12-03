5 Microsoft Outlook Hidden Features You Should Know About By Now

In this day and age, it's rare for most people to go through an entire day without opening or creating at least one email. In fact, a report by Statista highlights how emails have become a central part of daily life — users in the United States spend 149 minutes on work-related emails and 172 minutes on personal ones per day. With such extensive use of emails, you're likely already familiar with your email platform's basic features, from text formatting to keyboard shortcuts that increase productivity.

However, if you're on Microsoft Outlook, there are a host of nifty features that you might still be unaware of but should definitely know by now. These features, designed to elevate your email experience, are tucked away in the many options and buttons of the app, hidden in plain sight. Let's go over five of these hidden yet valuable features and explore how to use them to your advantage.