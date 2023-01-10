How To Send Automatic Out-Of-Office Replies In Microsoft Outlook

If you have a planned work absence, such as your upcoming annual vacation, you can ensure that people who email you during that time will be directed to the correct point of contact by setting up an automated out-of-office (OOO) message. Microsoft Outlook — both the inbox software and the Outlook.com email service provider — offer users the ability to set out-of-office schedules and replies, which will automatically be delivered to anyone who emails you while the feature is active.

With this feature you can, for example, set Outlook to send a reply email that tells the sender you're away on vacation until a certain day, and that they need to contact a specific office/colleague for help if they can't wait until you return. You can turn the feature on when you need it, then turn it off again when you return. Because the out-of-office messages are automated, you won't have to do anything with them while away from work.