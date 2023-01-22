5 Easy Microsoft Outlook Shortcuts That Will Increase Productivity

For a busy professional who is already drowning in emails, Microsoft Outlook can start to feel a bit overwhelming. Yes, its multitude of features and tools make it one of the best email clients on the market, but they are also what makes Outlook increasingly hard to navigate. And when you have been sorting through dozens upon dozens of emails all day long, the last thing you want to do is click around the menus to find the right button for a certain task.

This is why it pays to be familiar with Microsoft Outlook's various shortcut keys. With these keyboard shortcuts, breezing through your inbox will be as easy as pie. You also won't have to suffer from mouse fatigue or waste your time looking for the right buttons to click. Let's go through five of the simplest and most commonly used keyboard shortcuts for Outlook that will increase your productivity.