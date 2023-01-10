How To Use Microsoft Outlook's Offline Mode

If you're offline in Microsoft Outlook but want to be online, there are a couple of possible explanations for this. One is simply that you enabled the offline mode at some point accidentally and need to turn it off again. If you're using a newer version of Outlook, look for the Work Offline button in the ribbon UI; if it is highlighted, that means it is activated. Click the button to turn the mode off, which will restore connectivity to the software.

If you didn't enable the offline mode, there may be an issue with your email provider's server that is temporarily causing it to show as offline, which will be reflected in Outlook's status. If your struggles have to do with a company email account, you can contact your IT department to see whether they are doing maintenance or to report a problem with downloading and sending new messages.

Perhaps the most simple explanation, however, is that your laptop may simply be offline, which will therefore also make Outlook offline. Check your laptop or computer's network settings to make sure it's connected to the Wi-Fi or ethernet. If it's not connected, click the network and wait for it to connect. If that doesn't work, the network itself may be having issues; you can restart the router by unplugging it and then plugging it back in. If it's a work or business Wi-Fi network, you'll need to ask whoever is in charge of it for assistance.