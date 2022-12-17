How To Recall A Message In Microsoft Outlook

If you've ever sent an error-packed email before, you're not alone. It's common for people to accidentally email the wrong person, forget to attach a file, or send out a message filled with some typos. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook gives you the option to recall a sent email and replace it with a revised version or delete it from your recipient's inbox altogether. It's a very handy feature, especially in corporate settings where you want to prevent any potential embarrassment or misunderstanding.

Recalling an email in Outlook is a straightforward process, but there are limitations to it (via Microsoft Support). First, you and your recipient need to be in the same organization and using a Microsoft 365 or Exchange account. Second, the email should be unread and be in your recipient's Inbox (not in spam or any other folders). Third, you need to have the Outlook app on your PC as the recall feature is unavailable in the web app. If you meet these conditions, you can successfully retrieve your sent email.