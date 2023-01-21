You Can Schedule A Microsoft Outlook Email Delivery. Here's How

Working in a corporate setting, you will likely come across situations where you need to schedule an email to be sent out at a certain date and time. Perhaps you need to share a meeting invite with your colleagues but don't want to bother them outside of their normal working hours. Or maybe you're on a deadline and want to get materials sent out on time. It's also possible your coworker is based in a different time zone and you want them to see your email first thing in the morning. In these cases, the email schedule feature included in Microsoft Outlook is your best friend.

With this tool, you can easily set specific dates and times for your emails to go out. Microsoft Outlook offers this feature for both web and desktop apps, so you can schedule your emails anytime, anywhere. This way, you can stay organized and on top of your communications, whether that is for personal or office use.