How To Change Your Signature In Outlook, And Why You Should

You can always sign off your emails by typing out your signature, but it's tedious and takes time. There's a better way. Popular email services, including Microsoft Outlook, let you automatically add a signature (via Microsoft). You can also personalize it with photos, logos, icons, links, and more.

A typical email signature is plaintext with your name and basic contact information. It's bland, amateurish, and forgettable. But a custom, well-designed signature stands out in a sea of overlooked email signatures your readers come across daily.

The spruced-up, interactive email signature can convey professionalism, link to your portfolio or social media pages, gel into your brand image, and even drum up leads for your business. It also gives your emails (especially cold emails) a personal touch. Imagine it as leaving your potential clients and prospects with a digital calling card.

With Microsoft's Outlook, you can create as many custom signatures as you like to be automatically added to your email drafts. The signature editor supports a wide font selection, text formatting, image or graphics, links, and even handwritten signatures. And the Outlook signatures are automatically synced across different platforms.