How To Quickly Add Emojis In Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook has firmly established itself as a popular option in the corporate world. In fact, as tracked by 6sense, more than 3.3 million companies use Outlook as their mode of communication, accounting for at least 40% of the market share in the email management category. This hardly comes as a surprise, considering the many nifty features Outlook offers. Beyond basic email functionalities, it can also ignore conversations, share Outlook calendars, remind you to attach files to your messages, and even mention individuals in the email body.

However, while you might typically use Outlook for creating formal emails like client proposals and executive reports, you'll still come across lighter, more casual conversations, where emojis are most definitely welcome. Both the desktop and web versions of Outlook include emoji pickers, but they're tucked away behind the many buttons in the Insert tab. If you don't want to fumble around just to add a simple smiley face to your message, there are quicker ways to do so.