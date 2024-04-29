The Shady Side Of Microsoft

Bill Gates and Paul Allen met at Lakeside School in Seattle. Allen was almost three years older than Gates, but they shared an intense interest in software and computing. The pair worked on numerous projects together, including a computerized traffic tape system called Traf-O-Data.

Later, after dropping out of Washington State University, Allen convinced Gates to leave Harvard and move to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they established Microsoft on April 4, 1975. Four years later, Microsoft returned to the Seattle area, settling in Bellevue, Washington.

As Microsoft expanded in the early 1980s, disagreements about staff and product strategy frayed Gates and Allen's relationship. Then, sometime after a cancer diagnosis, Allen overheard Gates speaking with Steve Ballmer, complaining about his old friend's lack of productivity. "They were talking about how they were planning to dilute my share down to almost nothing," Allen told 60 Minutes, "It was a shocking and disheartening moment for me ... I was still in the middle of radiation therapy."

Ballmer visited Allen's home and apologized. Gates did not, although he did send him a six-page letter, apologizing for the discussion and recognizing Allen's value to the company. Allen left the company shortly thereafter, taking a third of Microsoft's shares with him.

Allen and Gates reconciled, despite Paul Allen going public with these accusations and others in interviews and his memoir "Idea Man." Allen attended Gates' wedding in 1994 and, after his second bout of cancer in 2009, Allen described Gates as "everything you'd want from a friend."