Where Microsoft's First Employees Are Today

No name is more synonymous with Microsoft than co-founder Bill Gates, who became the face of the company as it blew up with the success of MS-DOS and Windows until moving on to part-time work in 2008. Though Gates's role would shift over time, he was still actively involved in coding Microsoft products as late as 1989. Previously the world's richest man for most of 1995 through 2017, Gates currently sits at number seven as of this writing, according to the real-time billionaires list maintained by Forbes. He essentially ceded his spot due to a $59 billion donation to his charitable foundation.

Though Gates stepped down from his role as Microsoft's non-executive chairman of the board in 2014 as a way to increase his workload at the company in an advisory capacity, he left the board entirely in March 2020 to focus all of his energies on his philanthropic efforts. Gates did say in a statement on his LinkedIn page, though, that "stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company" and that "I will continue to [...] help shape the vision and achieve the company's ambitious goals."

Though Gates's charitable efforts are fairly diverse, being repeatedly interviewed as an expert on the COVID-19 pandemic at its height made him the face of various unfounded conspiracy theories. His alliance with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government face of the pandemic as director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, didn't help matters in that regard, either.