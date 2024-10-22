10 Pontiac Models You Didn't Realize Existed

Pontiac isn't around anymore, but the name is still one of the most recognized and respected in American car culture, not least for its pivotal role in establishing the muscle car. The legendary 1964 GTO helped set the stage for a decade's worth of high-horsepower hijinks, while the brand's full-sized offerings helped establish it as one of the best-selling GM brands of the 1960s.

But while the GTO, Firebird, Grand Prix, and Bonneville are veritable household names by this point, they were far from the only cars Pontiac built over its lifespan. As with any car company, especially one as long-lived as Pontiac, more than a few models didn't quite hit the same heights as these classics. Some of these were only for international markets, and some had short production runs for one reason or another. Then there are others that... well, let's just say a few of they deserve their place on the scrap heap of automotive history.

To be clear, we're not necessarily talking about the rarest Pontiac cars, although some of these are undoubtedly hard to come by. This is all about those overlooked vehicles that every automaker has in its back catalog. Pontiac may be long dead, but its cars live on — good, bad, and sometimes ugly.

