What Makes A Pontiac Firebird A Formula, And How Is It Different From A Trans Am?

The Pontiac Firebird Formula is a trim level available on the Firebird from 1970 (initially called the Formula 400 at the second-generation Firebird's debut) through 1981 and 1987 through 2002, the final year for the iconic pony car. Throughout the life of this lesser-known but no less capable Firebird, the Formula became known as the more reserved sibling that had all the performance cred of the Trans Am, but without the flashy bodywork or a screaming chicken on the hood. The Formula looked like a lower-level Firebird, but it packed a V8 under the hood, sometimes a very powerful V8.

The 1970 Pontiac Firebird Formula, as probably only hardcore car fans know, replaced the Firebird 400 of the first generation, which explains why it began as the "Formula 400." The Firebird 400 was the top dog of the first-gen Firebird lineup — until the Trans Am came along in 1969. From then on, the relationship between the Firebird Formula and the Firebird Trans Am would continue.

One benefit that the original Firebird Formula had over the Trans Am was reduced weight. Without the additional body kit parts and luxury-related gear that most Trans Ams were equipped with, the Formula weighed about 100 pounds less, which appealed to enthusiasts looking for any advantage at the strip — or on the street. Aside from the external differences (the T/A's spoilers and the shaker hood scoop), the Pontiac Firebird Formula was very similar to the Trans Am underneath. A firmer suspension was standard, with the option of upgrading to the Trans Am's setup.

