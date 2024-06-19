5 Facts About The 1970 Pontiac Firebird Probably Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

General Motors was caught flat-footed when Ford introduced the Mustang for the 1964 ½ model year. Sure, the General had built its share of muscle cars in the past — generally they were versions of otherwise plebeian two-doors that a grandmother might drive to church, but with honkin' big V8s under the hood to give them the street cred necessary to appeal to the Baby Boomers coming of age at the time. However, the Mustang was purpose-built, smaller and lighter weight compared to traditional muscle cars, with the visual appeal to attract new buyers who might have otherwise considered a model from an import brand.

The pony-car counterpunch from General Motors came in the form of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird in 1967, with the Firebird intended as the more upscale of the two. Both models experienced a modicum of sales success, and for the 1970 model-year Pontiac introduced a new Firebird with European-inspired styling and featured some interesting details across its model range that, now, only hardcore fans of the Screaming Chicken know about.