Craziest Platforms Gamers Have Used To Play Doom

"DOOM." Few titles are more synonymous with gaming than "DOOM." The game is the quintessential first-person shooter (FPS), and is crucial to the gaming landscape. Not only did "DOOM" change the course of gaming, but it also let many people hone their programming skills.

The original "DOOM" is one of the most moddable (and modded) games on the planet. Coders have added their own weapons and levels to "DOOM," and some have used it to create their own games. Perhaps most impressive of all, some inventive individuals have managed to make "DOOM" work on devices the game was never meant for. "Tetris" might have more official ports than any other video game (according to Guinness World Records), but "DOOM" has received more unofficial ports than any other video game — and not just to consoles such as the Nintendo Gamecube or PlayStation 2; modders also played the game on refrigerators, cars, and phones.

Those are some of the more "normal" port jobs. Just about anything with a computer chip has the potential to support "DOOM," and modders have used this knowledge to port the game onto more unusual platforms, including 3D printers, other games like "Minecraft," and barcode scanners.

Here are 10 of the weirdest platforms that have been modded to run "DOOM."