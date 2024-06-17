5 Awesome Raspberry Pi 4 Projects Every Gamer Should Know Of

Raspberry Pi may be well-known in the DIY and electronics sphere. But with recent models' hardware upgrades such as the Raspberry Pi 4's 8GB variant, the platform has quickly become a hit in the gaming world.

If you're wondering which Raspberry Pi model is best for your gaming project, there's a growing list to choose from, each with different specs. However, the Raspberry Pi 4 is a huge upgrade from the previous generation, offering an improved CPU and a RAM boost. That means you can easily run old-school games, including Game Boy and NES titles, but it's also not too powerful for your needs. This is a mini computer designed for educational purposes, so if you're expecting to play CS:GO or other CPU-busting games, you're in the wrong place.

Whether you want to explore classic titles or see what the Raspberry Pi 4 is capable of, there are projects for all gamers. With a simple setup requiring only a display, an HDMI cable, and a MicroSD card or USB drive, you can begin your gaming adventure in no time. Here are five awesome Raspberry Pi 4 projects for gamers to check out.