Xbox Cloud Gaming Streaming Stick: Everything We Know

Last year, Microsoft revealed that it's working on some sort of streaming device (or streaming devices) to enable users to play cloud-based video games without a console or PC. Unfortunately, in the time since then, Microsoft has gone quiet on the topic. Well, it appears that the device in question is very much in active development, although a lot still remains to be uncovered about its core design and capabilities.

The folks over at Windows Central have received confirmation from Microsoft that the company is working on a "modernized HDMI streaming device that runs Xbox Game Pass and its cloud gaming service." Though a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the streaming device is indeed in the works, that person wasn't able to reveal any other details about it, saying only that Microsoft has decided "to pivot away from the current iteration" of the device. That could mean it'll be quite some time before we get an official reveal.

Currently in development under the name Project Keystone, the game streaming dongle has been an active project for the past couple of years, according to the report. In the meantime, Amazon and Google have shipped their own Luna and Stadia gaming bundles with Chromecasts and Fire TV sticks, respectively, despite the fact that Microsoft offers the most popular cloud-based game streaming service out there.