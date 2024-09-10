10 Features We Want To See In PlayStation 5 Pro

Gamers have wanted a PlayStation 5 Pro ever since, well, Sony announced the PlayStation 5. After all, Sony updated the original PlayStation 4 with the PlayStation 4 Pro, so it's always felt inevitable the company would release a beefier PS5. But what can we expect?

Recently, leaks regarding the PlayStation 5 Pro have swept across the internet, reinvigorating interest in Sony's mid-generation update. Previously, we'd only heard rumors, but the latest batch of unofficial info sounds both promising and believable. Assuming the claims are true, we should expect a console that is more powerful than the base PS5 (as if there ever were any doubt), to the point it can render ray-traced graphics without much slowdown. But is that it? Graphical fidelity isn't the selling point it used to be, and a new console will need more to survive in the current video game climate, even if it's a follow-up to the excellent PlayStation 5. Moreover, Sony made some questionable decisions with the PS5 and its demi-update, the PlayStation 5 Slim, and fans need reassurances the manufacturer has learned from its mistakes.

Here are 10 features we would like to see in the PlayStation 5 Pro.