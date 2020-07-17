Astro’s Playroom on PS5 shows off DualSense features for the first time

Earlier today, Geoff Keighley gave us our first real look at the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as part of the Summer Game Fest. Though Sony has detailed the controller itself in the past, we’ve never really seen the controller in action. Today, Keighley’s hands-on gave us a better idea of what to expect out of the DualSense gamepad.

Keighley’s hands-on with the controller centered mostly around a demo of Astro’s Playroom. Before he jumped into the demo, he talked about some of the features of the DualSense, covering the adaptive triggers, the controller’s speaker, and the gamepad’s capability for haptic feedback. Keighley also said that DualSense is a little bit heavier than the DualShock 4, but that the controller still feels good in the hand.

Throughout the Astro’s Playroom demo, Keighley showed off the capabilities of the DualSense, as the game makes use of the controller’s speaker, motion controls, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback. At one point during the demo, Keighley notes that Astro’s Playroom will be pre-installed on every PlayStation 5, so that game could very well serve as everyone’s introduction to the DualSense.

The second half of Keighley’s video is an interview with SIE senior vice president of PlayStation worldwide marketing Eric Lempel. During the interview, the two talked a fair amount about the capabilities of the console and the controller, but when Keighley asked if Sony planned to announce the start of pre-orders, Lempel unfortunately kept his lips sealed on that matter.

Keighley also asked if we’d see more colors for the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense beyond the white color scheme that was introduced for both the console and the controller, but Lempel didn’t budge there either. Still, while there may not be additional colors at launch, history has told us that it probably won’t be long afterward that Sony will start launching controller and console variants. In any case, those of you who missed today’s hands-on with the DualSense controller can watch it in its entirety up above.