How To Make Your Games Look Better On Xbox Series X Using Dolby Vision

With the rise of High Dynamic Range (HDR), video games have never looked better. Colors pop off the screen, and the dynamic range is so ridiculous that you can be blinded when moving your character from a dark interior to a bright source of light, just as you would in real life. How can it get any better?

Aside from further resolution bumps (8K still hasn't quite taken off) and ongoing improvements to display technology (OLED, anyone?), developers have added another element — Dolby Vision — that will ensure your gaming experience looks as vibrant and realistic as possible. Dolby Vision was once confined to motion pictures on the silver screen, but it's here to spice up your gaming life as well.

Of the gaming console stalwarts, Microsoft has done the most work to deploy this new tech across its latest consoles. Want in? We'll tell you everything you need to know about Dolby Vision for gaming, including how to enable it on your Xbox Series X|S.