Dolby Vision support arrives on Xbox Series X/S: How to set it up

Earlier this year, Microsoft started testing Dolby Vision support for Xbox Series X/S with Xbox Insiders. Microsoft tested the feature throughout the summer, and now it seems that Dolby Vision is ready for prime time. Dolby Vision is rolling out to all Xbox Series X/S users, though of course, only those who have a TV that supports Dolby Vision will be able to tap into it.

With its announcement today, Microsoft said more than 100 “next-gen HDR titles optimized for Series X/S” would support Dolby Vision, but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s a complete list of curated games at the time of this writing. Microsoft, at least, confirmed that Halo Infinite – the biggest Xbox launch of the year – would have full Dolby Vision support, so that’s something.

In addition, Microsoft says that Dolby Vision support will also enhance HDR10 and Auto HDR games, which number in the thousands. “When you are connected to a Dolby Vision enabled TV and Dolby Vision is enabled on Xbox Series X/S, the consoles will automatically enhance your existing games to deliver a rich, immersive experience unrivaled by any other console,” Microsoft wrote on Xbox Wire.

Of course, the rub here is that you need a TV that supports Dolby Vision before you can use the feature, and you can check that through your Xbox settings. First, press the Xbox button to open the guide, then navigate to the Settings menu. From there, go General > TV & display options > 4K TV details to see if your display supports Dolby Vision. If it does, you can turn it on by once again going into TV & display options > Video Modes > Dolby Vision for gaming.

You’ll want to make sure you turn on your TV’s automatically low-latency mode or variable refresh rate mode as well since Dolby Vision supports both of those. Dolby Vision will also support DirectX Raytracing and framerates up to 120FPS.

Microsoft says that both your Xbox and TV should be running the latest firmware before you turn Dolby Vision on. Dolby and Microsoft have also put together a list of TVs that support Dolby Vision, which can be found over on Dolby’s website.