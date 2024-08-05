Wireless Charging Not Working On iPhone? Here's How To Fix It

In 2024, we've come a long way from the time wherein wire management was an essential life skill for everyone who owned electronics. Despite many things still needing wires or cables, we've transitioned to going wireless for many electronics, such as our computers, keyboards, speakers, and of course, our phones. In the same vein, we now have more options for charging our iPhones (somewhat) wirelessly. While our current version of wireless charging still uses a cable, it doesn't have to be plugged into the iPhone port. This means you can use it for things like wired earphones, external storage solutions, ring lights, or microphones, without worrying that you'll run out of battery. Of course, this is assuming that it works.

With the current state, there are still a lot of pros and cons of wireless charging that one has to consider. However, as technology improves, there are increasingly more ways that people can enjoy it. For example, it does solve the annoying cable problem, wherein you have to buy different cables if you own multiple iPhone models, and it lets you charge using anyone's compatible power bank. That said, like any other type of technology, wireless charging can fail. So, if your iPhone is not charging properly, the issue could either be your iPhone, the wireless charger, or anything in between them. But, before we proceed, it's important to know all the ways that buying and using an authorized wireless charger can spark trouble for you and your iPhone.

