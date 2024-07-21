Are You Using A Discontinued iPhone? Here's How To Tell (And Why It Matters)

Since its launch in 2007, Apple has added dozens of iPhone models in its portfolio. In previous years, owning the latest iPhone was like a status symbol for Apple ecosystem lovers who even lined up for hours in front of stores ahead of their release. However, these days, many iPhone users are choosing to hold on a little longer to their devices, including those with discontinued models.

In 2019, Business Insider published a survey that claimed less than a quarter of its respondents upgraded their iPhones within the last year. Aside from its premium price, the survey revealed that consumers felt their existing iPhone "works fine."

Years later, Apple seems to be feeling the effects of this trend, in addition to the tightening of belts brought about by the rising cost of living everywhere. While Apple claims that its latest model, the iPhone 15, hit its sales targets upon release, the reality is that its sales have been falling worldwide in 2024. Because of this, there have also been unprecedented iPhone discounts for newer models globally.

If you're one of the growing number of iPhone users in the world who have decided to hold on to your existing device until Apple releases a new model that is worthy of your hard-earned cash, you may be asking if there's a downside to not upgrading right away. Well, the answer isn't entirely straightforward, especially if your specific iPhone model has already been discontinued.