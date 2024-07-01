The Risks You Take When Using These Discontinued Pieces Of Technology

Computers and laptops are meant to last, and are something people hold on to for far longer than other gadgets they own. The modularity of PCs and reliability of Macs make them perfect machines to churn out daily tasks. While bottlenecks caused due to aging hardware is something that's noticeable and warrants an upgrade, it's easier to cling onto a familiar operating system.

We've seen the release of the much anticipated Windows 11 in late 2021 — and yet, it accounts for just under 30% of all Windows computers worldwide, according to Statcounter. At a staggering 68% market share, Windows 10 is still set to receive patches until 2025, but the third most popular version of the OS, Windows 7, has long since reached the end of its support cycle. It's no secret that Apple's offerings tend to last much longer, but if you're on an older machine running macOS Big Sur, you might want to look into upgrading.

Though a computer running an outdated operating system isn't going to magically break down and refuse to work, it's no longer going to receive security updates and vulnerability patches from the manufacturer — putting your device at a substantially greater risk of being infected with malware or other types of cyberattacks. If you own a Windows PC, check to see if you can upgrade to a newer version of the operating system. For Mac, consider picking a newer one up if support for your old device has been discontinued.