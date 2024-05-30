5 Reasons Why Your iPhone May Not Be Charging When Plugged In

There are few feelings as frustrating as picking up your iPhone after letting it sit to charge overnight, only to discover that its battery level has not changed at all — or may have even gone down. Now you're scrambling to get it powered up as quickly as possible while getting ready for work, but the only thing that's rising is your blood pressure as nothing seems to be working for your device, which you'll need soon for GPS navigation or to request an Uber.

This is a scary situation faced by countless iPhone owners every day, and you may even be one of the poor unfortunate souls currently going through this ordeal. Of course, no one anticipates the day their iPhone stops charging, but the harsh reality is that the wear and tear our devices are prone to can affect their ability to power up. Perhaps more frustrating is that there isn't a singular straightforward answer as to why your phone has suddenly stopped charging. Nevertheless, knowing some of the most common reasons for this problem will help you better understand your specific issue and find a solution quickly. With that said, here are five reasons why your iPhone may not be charging.