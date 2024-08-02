Every Truck Powered By A General Motors LS V8 Engine

When you think of a truck an average person might own, the open-bed design of an adventure-ready pickup truck probably springs to mind. However, when looking at a Chevy Tahoe, you might assume it's an SUV. In truth, the vehicle is actually an example of body-on-frame construction, as the Tahoe uses a truck frame as its skeleton. This design gives the Tahoe a robustness that blurs the line between SUV and truck.

On a side note, you might wonder why the GMC Yukon is part of this entry. That's because it is an example of badge engineering — the Yukon has same design and parts as the Tahoe, but a different insignia. That means it sits in the same class as the Tahoe: It's an SUV that is also a truck. However, while the Yukon is a rebadged Tahoe, it's not a carbon copy. It can tow more weight and has slightly more seating space and legroom for each passenger, albeit with worse fuel efficiency.

The Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon have utilized countless LS engines since the turn of the century. Some of these engine blocks included the 4.8-liter LR4 (aka The Vortec 4800) from 2000 to 2006, the 5.3-liter L59 from 2002 to 2006, and the 6.2-liter L86 from 2015 to the present day.